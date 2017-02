July 7 Pescara will start Serie A with no points like all the other top-flight teams this season after their two-point deduction for involvement in a match-fixing scandal was cancelled on appeal, the Italian soccer federation said in a statement.

The promoted club will instead pay a 30,000 euro ($36,900)fine.

A number of point penalties in the lower divisions have also been reduced on appeal with third tier side Albinoleffe, the worst hit after federation officials probed an illegal betting ring, having their 15 point deduction cut to nine. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)