MILAN, March 3 Relegation-threatened Pescara fired coach Cristiano Bergodi after 15 matches in charge on Sunday, hours after their 1-0 home defeat by Udinese in Serie A.

Promoted Pescara, joint bottom of Serie A alongside Siena and Palermo, have taken only one point from their last eight games.

Bergodi, who was coaching in Italy's top flight for the first time, is their second victim of the season after Giovanni Stroppa, who quit in November having taken over before the start of the season.

"The club thank the coach for the effort and passion he has shown in carrying out his work," Pescara said in a statement.

The 48-year-old, who played for Pescara for eight seasons, previously coached clubs in Romania, including Rapid Bucharest and Steaua Bucharest, as well as Italian lower-tier side Modena.

It was the 12th coaching change of the season in Serie A, which has 20 clubs. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Sonia Oxley)