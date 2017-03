TURIN, July 6 Playmaker Andrea Pirlo is joining New York City FC from Italian champions Juventus later this month, the clubs said on Monday.

The 36-year-old, who has never played for a club outside Italy, has won Serie A titles in each of his four seasons at Juve after moving there from AC Milan in 2011.

"I have been wanting this experience for a long time and now that the opportunity materialised I wanted to take it," he told New York City FC's website (www.nycfc.com).

"I had several opportunities to play outside of Italy, but I never had a doubt in picking New York for the enthusiasm of the people that come to watch the team." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Ken Ferris)