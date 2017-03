Dec 2 Juventus playmaker Andrea Pirlo has suffered sprained knee ligaments and Italian media have predicted he will be out for around 40 days.

Juventus said in a statement that the 34-year-old Italian international, who limped off in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese, had undergone tests on Monday.

"These findings have shown the player has suffered a grade two injury of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) of the right knee," the Serie A leaders added.

The club did not give further details but media speculated that Pirlo, who has led Juventus to two successive Serie A titles in his first two full seasons with the team, would be sidelined until January. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)