MILAN Aug 26 AC Milan's season got off to a terrible start on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 at home by promoted Sampdoria.

Andrea Costa headed the only goal for the visitors just before the hour to stun a half-empty San Siro on a hot, summer evening.

Milan, who suffered a flurry of departures in the close season, came to life only after their Brazilian forward Robinho was substituted immediately after the goal.

Mario Yepes and Kevin-Prince Boateng both hit the post for Milan and Urby Emanuelson had a shot headed off the line in stoppage time in the last half hour.

The win left Sampdoria on two points after they had a point deducted over their involvement in the Calcioscomesse match-fixing scandal. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)