MILAN Dec 14 - Sampdoria ended Juventus's run of 25 successive Serie A home wins when they drew 1-1 against the Serie A leaders on Sunday thanks to a second-half goal by substitute Manolo Gabbiadini.

Juventus dominated the first half and went ahead when Patrice Evra was left unmarked at a corner to head his first Serie A goal since his move from Manchester United in the close season.

The Frenchman's goal was debatable, however, as television replays showed that Claudio Marchisio had placed the ball outside the quadrant when he took the corner.

Sampdoria goalkeeper Sergio Romero kept the visitors in the game, and they stunned the home crowd by equalising with their first real chance early in the second half.

Gabbiandini scored with a delightful goal, curling a left-foot past Gianluigi Buffon from the edge of the penalty area.

Sampdoria, who were the last Serie A side to win away to Juventus in January 2013, nearly snatched a winner when another Gabbiadini effort was brillianty saved by Buffon.

Juventus lead Serie A with 36 points from 15 games while Sampdoria are fifth on 26.

AS Roma can reduce Juve's lead to one point if they win at third-placed Genoa later on Sunday.

