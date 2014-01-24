ROME Jan 24 Miralem Pjanic is not for sale, AS Roma said on Friday as they responded to suggestions the Bosnia playmaker could be a target for Paris St Germain.

"Roma would like to stress there are no talks underway regarding the exit of Miralem Pjanic," the Serie A club explained on their Twitter feed.

Earlier, the player was named as a potential January transfer target by PSG coach Laurent Blanc.

"Yes, Pjanic is interesting," Blanc told a news conference on Friday. "He could be a good alternative to (Yohan) Cabaye," the Frenchman added in a reference to Newcastle United's midfield player.

"They are both targets for PSG, they are very technical players who have the same profile. If a midfielder comes this winter I'll be very happy."

Pjanic has been one of the standout performers at Roma since moving to the Italian capital from Olympique Lyon in 2011.

He also helped Bosnia qualify for the World Cup in Brazil that starts in June, the first time they have reached the finals.

The 23-year-old Pjanic has scored three times in 19 Serie A appearances this season for Roma who are second in the table, eight points behind champions Juventus and four ahead of third-placed Napoli.

Roma travel to Verona in the league on Sunday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)