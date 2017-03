MILAN May 11 AS Roma have extended midfielder Miralem Pjanic's contract for another three years until June 2018, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The announcement ended speculation that the Bosnia international, who joined Roma in 2011 from Olympique Lyon, could be on his way to Paris St Germain at the end of the season.

Pjanic has enjoyed an outstanding season for Roma, scoring six goals in 34 outings and helping them finish second in Serie A behind champions Juventus. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Brian Homewood)