Juventus have dropped midfielder Paul Pogba for their clash at Pescara on Saturday (1945 GMT) after the Frenchman arrived late to two training sessions, the Italian leaders said in a statement on Friday.

Pogba would have been a contender to start as Juve look to rotate their squad with big Serie A and Champions League commitments ahead.

The 19-year-old former Manchester United youngster has scored two goals this season, including the second in the champions' 2-0 win over title rivals Napoli last month.