ROME, March 19 Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for at least eight weeks because of a hamstring injury, Sky Sports Italia reported on Thursday.

The French international went off in the 26th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League last-16 second leg victory over Borussia Dortmund, a win that took Juve through 5-1 on aggregate.

Pogba's injury could mean he misses the quarter-finals and, if the team qualify, the semi-finals too.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri may decide to switch to a three-man defence in Pogba's absence with Claudio Marchisio, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo patrolling the midfield.

Juventus, who have a 14-point lead with 11 games to play as they seek a fourth straight Serie A title, host seventh-placed Genoa on Sunday. (Reporting by Jacopo Lo Monaco, editing by Tony Jimenez)