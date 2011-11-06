ROME Nov 6 Serie A's big match of the
weekend , between sixth-placed Napoli and leaders
Juventus on Sunday, has been postponed due to flooding in the
city of Naples.
"Tonight's match at 2045 (1945 GMT) at the San Paolo between
Napoli and Juventus has been postponed by order of Naples
prefecture," read a statement on the club's website
(www.sscnapoli.it)
The match was the second Serie A victim of the bad weather
after Sunday's early game between Genoa and Inter Milan was
called off due to severe flooding on Friday in which seven
people died.
