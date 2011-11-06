ROME Nov 6 Serie A's big match of the weekend , between sixth-placed Napoli and leaders Juventus on Sunday, has been postponed due to flooding in the city of Naples.

"Tonight's match at 2045 (1945 GMT) at the San Paolo between Napoli and Juventus has been postponed by order of Naples prefecture," read a statement on the club's website (www.sscnapoli.it)

The match was the second Serie A victim of the bad weather after Sunday's early game between Genoa and Inter Milan was called off due to severe flooding on Friday in which seven people died.

