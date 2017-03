ROME Feb 21 Saturday's derby match between seventh-placed Sampdoria and Genoa, who are sixth, has been postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.

It is the second Serie A fixture to be called off this weekend.

Sunday's game between Parma and Udinese was also postponed because the hosts are in the middle of a financial crisis. (Writing by Jacopo Lo Monaco, editing by Tony Jimenez)