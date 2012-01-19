MILAN Jan 19 Palermo coach Bortolo Mutti has
been given a vote of confidence by club president Maurizio
Zamparini, giving him more reason than ever to look over his
shoulder when his side host Genoa on Sunday (1400 GMT).
Mutti, the third coach of the season at the Sicilians, has
pick up a single point in his first three games and Zamparini's
previous record suggests that, despite his reassuring words
earlier this week, the coach may not survive another reverse.
"I have already told Mutti that we still have a lot of work
to do," Zamparini said after last week's 1-0 defeat at Chievo.
"Let's say I am worried but am confident, as things can only
get better," he said, adding that Mutti's job was safe.
Zamparini took over the club in 2002, when Mutti was in
charge, and immediately decided not to renew his contract. Since
then, he has presided over more than 20 sackings and
resignations of coaches.
Mutti will have seen from the treatment of his predecessor
Devis Mangia that Zamparini's declarations of faith can mean
exactly the opposite.
Mangia, appointed after Stefano Poli was fired before the
season had started, was initially told that Zamparini saw him
performing the same type of long-term role that Arsene Wenger
has produced at Arsenal.
After some promising results, Mangia's contract was extended
for an extra year. One month later, he was sacked and replaced
by Mutti.
There have even been rumours that Zamparini could re-appoint
Mangia if he tires of the present incumbent, and it would not be
unprecedented.
Delio Rossi was sacked last season after a 7-0 home defeat
by Udinese but returned one month later after his replacement
Serse Cosmi was also dismissed.
Palermo have dropped to 14th with 21 points from 18 games
while opponents Genoa are up to eighth.
Unbeaten leaders Juventus, on 38 points, visit Atalanta
(Saturday 1945) as the championship reaches the halfway mark.
AC Milan, one point behind in second place, are at
relegation-threatened Novara (Sunday 1400), having needed extra
time to beat the same opponents in the Italian Cup on Wednesday.
Udinese, third with 35 points, host Catania (Sunday 1400)
and cannot afford another slip-up after their 3-2 defeat at
Genoa.
Fifth-placed Inter Milan, who have won their last six league
games including last weekend's derby with Milan, host
fourth-placed Lazio (Sunday 1945).
