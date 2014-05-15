TURIN, Italy May 15 Serie A's coaching rumour mill is cranking into action already with speculation rife of possible moves even before the current season is over.

With everything, apart from one Europa League place, already settled before Sunday's final round of matches, attention has been focused on which coaches will be leaving once the final ball has been kicked.

Hapless AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf is seen as almost certain to lose his job, despite having been given a contract until 2016 when he was appointed in January.

Club president Silvio Berlusconi had been chasing Seedorf, who spent 10 years of his playing career at Milan, for several months before finally appointing him and there seems no logical reason as to why the Dutchman has fallen out of favour so quickly.

Results have improved markedly under Seedorf, with 10 wins in 18 league games compared to five in the previous 19 under his predecessor Maximilian Allegri.

Former Zenit St Petersburg coach Luciano Spalletti is seen as one possible contender for the hot seat, with former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni, now at Parma, and Fiorentina's Vincenzo Montella also in contention.

Milan, joint eighth with 54 points, host Sassuolo on Sunday (1845) and could still clinch sixth place and European football next season if other results go their way.

Berlusconi declined to talk about the situation when he appeared on a breakfast television programme on Thursday. "We'll talk about it when you invite me here next time," he said.

The other big uncertainty is at champions Juventus where Gazzetta dello Sport have given Antonio Conte a 60 percent chance of staying.

Juventus, who have 99 points, will become the first Serie A team to pass the 100 points in a season mark if they avoid defeat at home to Cagliari on Sunday (1300).

Conte has led Juventus to three successive league titles in as many seasons in charge but may feel he has taken the current team as far as it can go and is reported to have demanded an overhaul of the side.

Montella, who has led Fiorentina to successive fourth place finishes, is seen as the most likely replacement if Juventus do not agree to Conte's reported plans for a summer spending spree.

Roma, who visit Genoa (1300), have clinched second place and Italy's only other automatic spot in the Champions League group stage while Napoli, who will finish third, will go into the playoff round.

Fiorentina and Inter Milan are already into the Europa League, leaving Torino (56 points), Parma (55), Milan and Verona (54) to battle for the final spot.

Torino are at Fiorentina while Verona visit Napoli and Parma host Livorno (all 1845).

At the bottom, Bologna, Livorno and Catania have already been relegated. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)