ROME May 3 Palermo were promoted back to Italy's top flight at the first attempt after a 1-0 win at Novara on Saturday secured the Serie B crown with five matches to spare.

Giuseppe Iachini's side only needed a point to confirm promotion but won their sixth straight match thanks to a tap-in from Argentine midfielder Franco Vazquez three minutes before the break.

The Sicilians are on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Empoli who won 3-1 at Brescia.

Palermo started the season with former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso as manager after a tumultuous previous campaign in which they were relegated from Serie A and used three different coaches, two of them twice.

Former AC Milan midfielder Gattuso was sacked in September after winning two of six games and replaced by Iachini, who since taking the reins has stabilised the club on the pitch.

Under Iachini, who played for Palermo for two years in the mid-1990s, Palermo went unbeaten in 18 games and have lost only once since September.

He has also temporarily satisfied trigger-happy club president Maurizio Zamparini, who has fired at least 26 managers and told Italian radio station Radio Sportiva on Friday that hiring Iachini was the best decision he had made in 10 years. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Josh Reich)