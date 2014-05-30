May 30 Empoli have returned to Serie A for the first time in six years after the Tuscan side beat Pescara 2-0 to secure second place in Serie B and automatic promotion on the last day of the season.

A comical own goal from Federico Di Francesco with 20 minutes left and Francesco Tavano's 22nd goal of the season four minutes later started the promotion party for Maurizio Sarri's Empoli outfit at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

They secured promotion at the expense of Latina who had to win and hope Empoli drew but could only manage a goalless draw at home to Spezia. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)