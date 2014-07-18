ROME, July 18 Torino have signed Fabio Quagliarella from Italian champions Juventus, welcoming the striker back to his first club as they look to rebuild their attack following the sale of Ciro Immobile to Borussia Dortmund.

"Juventus can today announce that Fabio Quagliarella has completed a permanent switch to Torino after a fee of 3.5 million euros ($4.73 million), paid over the next three years, was agreed by both parties," Juve said in a statement on Friday.

Quagliarella had been at Juventus for four years and played an important role in the second of the club's three straight titles but only scored twice last season as coach Antonio Conte preferred to pair Fernando Llorente and Carlos Tevez in attack.

The 31-year-old former Italy international came up through Torino's youth system and began his Serie A career at the club before moving on to Ascoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Napoli.

Juventus, who appointed Massimiliano Allegri as coach following the shock departure of Conte on Tuesday, are expected to sign Real Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata.

