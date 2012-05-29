(Adds quotes)
ROME May 29 Italy's friendly against Luxembourg
in Parma on Tuesday has been cancelled after the earthquake
which struck the region near the northern city earlier in the
day, Italy's football federation said.
At least 10 people have died after the magnitude 5.8 quake
hit northern Italy on Tuesday, just over a week after a similar
sized shock struck the region last week.
"In our region, thousands of citizens are devastated," said
Vincenzo Bernazzoli, president of the Province of Parma.
"Faced with the victims and the persistence of the tremors,
it doesn't seem right to proceed with the match. Football has to
be paused."
The cancellation is another blow to coach Cesare Prandelli
and his Italy squad, who have already been rocked by police
raids at their training camp in Coverciano as part of the recent
match-fixing scandal.
Prandelli, who on Tuesday announced his 23-man squad for
Euro 2012, will now have to wait until Friday's friendly with
Russia at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich to get a glimpse of
his side.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie, additional reporting by Terry
Daley, editing by Justin Palmer)