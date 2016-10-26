MILAN Oct 26 The Serie A match between Pescara and Atalanta was briefly interrupted on Wednesday as tremors were felt from an earthquake which struck central Italy.

Television pictures showed people moving towards the exits and looking worried, while the players and officials remained on the pitch. Play continued after a four-minute break.

The match at the Stadio Adriatico in Pescara, which lies on Italy's eastern coast, was also affected by a torrential downpour.

Media reports said that a lot of supporters left the stadium at halftime and the match was played in a subdued atmosphere. Atalanta won 1-0.

Two strong earthquakes rocked a wide area of central Italy on Wednesday but there were no reports of casualties.

The quakes, which struck about two hours apart, caused the collapse of several old structures, including a number of historic rural churches that were empty at the time.

The second quake was measured at 6.0 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey and the first measured 5.4. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)