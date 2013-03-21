March 21 AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, who led a walk-off in a club friendly in January after being racially abused, believes the game needs to be more multi-cultural.

The Ghanaian player has since decided his protest in the match against Italian fourth-tier side Pro Patria was not the right thing to do but, ahead of a meeting with FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Boateng said drastic changes were needed.

"If it's more multi-cultural, it gets more people and more countries involved and these things can help," former Portsmouth player Boateng was quoted as saying by the BBC on Thursday.

"Let's hope that soon there's going to be a black (Jose) Mourinho and Pakistani (Pep) Guardiola," he added in reference to Real Madrid coach Mourinho and former Barcelona manager Guardiola.

Harsher penalties are also needed for racist players, said Boateng.

"A player who does something wrong, who is racist, can never play for the club again or can never play in the country again," he added.

"These are the things that hurt and I think this is the right way to go. (It needs to be) very strict, very hard and make it very clear. Money doesn't really hurt, it's not the subject that can hurt you so much."

English football's reputation has suffered from players being accused of racism with Chelsea's John Terry fined 220,000 pounds ($334,000) by the FA in September for racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand in October 2011.

Liverpool's Luis Suarez was fined 40,000 pounds in December 2011 for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.

Italy has also had its share of bad publicity from racism.

On Monday, UEFA said Inter Milan were under investigation for their fans' racist behaviour towards Tottenham Hotspur players in a Europa League match.

Last month Inter were also fined 50,000 euros ($64,600) for abuse directed at Milan's Mario Balotelli by supporters.

FIFA has set up an Anti-Racism and Discrimination Task Force to review the way the sport handles racist incidents, which have increased dramatically in recent years.

($1 = 0.6588 British pounds)

($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)