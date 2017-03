BERNE Oct 7 Italian federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio has been barred from the next UEFA Congress and from holding any position with European soccer's governing body for six months over an alleged racist comment he made August, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Tavecchio caused an outcry when made a comment about a fictitious African player he named Opti Poba "eating bananas" during the campaign for the FIGC presidency. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)