MILAN Aug 3 Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined the criticism of Italian football federation (FIGC) presidential candidate Carlo Tavecchio after the 71-year-old referred to African players as "banana eaters."

As the row continued to fester one week after the comments were made, Chiellini said that the position needed somebody with "decorum and personality" and that Tavecchio's rival Demetrio Albertini, a former Italy midfielder, was the only suitable candidate.

The election to replace Giancarlo Abete, who quit following Italy's group stage exit at the World Cup, is due to take place on Aug. 11.

"I read his (Tavecchio's) words the day after and they left me disconcerted," Chiellini told reporters at a Juventus news conference on Sunday.

"I asked...how Italian football could be heading towards this election and if there was any solution.

"I have nothing personal against Tavecchio but at the moment, the only adequate person for the role is Albertini," said the 29-year-old.

"We mustn't let Italian football embarrass itself again. The national team is bigger than Tavecchio but we must avoid having a certain type of figure for these roles.

"We need a person with a certain decorum and personality to perform certain roles."

FIGC vice-president Tavecchio has received a wave of criticism for his comments, which came at the summer assembly of Italy's amateur leagues (LND), and FIFA has asked for an investigation.

He made the comment as he suggested that Italy should replicate England's stringent requirements for non-EU players.

"In England, they identify the players coming in and, if they are professional, they are allowed to play," he said.

"Here instead we get 'Opti Pobà', who previously ate bananas and then suddenly becomes a first team player with Lazio."

Tavecchio, who initially had the support of all Serie A clubs except Juventus and AS Roma, has seen his backing drop since the incident, although many clubs, including AC Milan, still back him. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)