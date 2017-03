ZURICH Aug 20 Italian soccer federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio is to face a disciplinary investigation by European soccer's governing body over allegedly racist remarks made during his election campaign, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Tavecchio, who was elected FIGC president last week, made a speech in the run-up to the election in which he referred to a fictitious player he called Opti Poba who, he said, "previously ate bananas and then suddenly becomes a first team player with Lazio." (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)