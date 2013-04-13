ROME, April 13 Serie A will ask the Italian Football Federation on Monday to allow its reserve teams to play in Italy's lower leagues, the league said on its website (www.legaseriea.it) on Saturday.

Under the proposal, Serie A would have a team for each of its clubs playing in the Lega Pro, the third and fourth tiers of Italian football.

The proposed league would be an under-21 championship, with space for some over-age players.

Serie A president Maurizio Beretta said, however, the scheme might not be possible.

"In that case we will then look at the possibility of setting up an under-21 championship with some exceptions (players above the age of 21), with the aim of enabling the development of young talent, while keeping the current Primavera (highest youth team age group, between 15-21) championship with some reforms," he said.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Saturday that Serie A clubs were also drafting a proposal to relax the number of players from outside the European Union allowed to play for each side from two to three.

Italian football has serious problems with the development of its young players, with a recent Reuters report on football acadamies showing that many drop out of football altogether after leaving their club's youth setup

