Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 Serie A result and standings on Thursday. AS Roma 1 Siena 1
Played on Wednesday AC Milan 1 Udinese 1 Cesena 1 Lazio 2 Chievo Verona 1 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 3 Parma 0 Genoa 3 Catania 0 Juventus 1 Bologna 1 Lecce 1 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Palermo 3 Cagliari 2
Played on Tuesday Novara 3 Inter Milan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Genoa 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 2 Juventus 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 5 Fiorentina 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Palermo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 7 Cagliari 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 8 Novara 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 9 Lazio 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 10 Chievo Verona 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Catania 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 12 Lecce 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 13 Parma 3 1 0 2 3 8 3 14 AS Roma 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 15 Siena 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 16 AC Milan 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 17 Atalanta Bergamo 3 2 1 0 5 3 1 ------------------------- 18 Inter Milan 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 19 Bologna 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 20 Cesena 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 ------------------------- * Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points for match fixing.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1