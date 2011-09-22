Sept 22 Serie A result and standings on Thursday. AS Roma 1 Siena 1

Played on Wednesday AC Milan 1 Udinese 1 Cesena 1 Lazio 2 Chievo Verona 1 Napoli 0 Fiorentina 3 Parma 0 Genoa 3 Catania 0 Juventus 1 Bologna 1 Lecce 1 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Palermo 3 Cagliari 2

Played on Tuesday Novara 3 Inter Milan 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Genoa 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 2 Juventus 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 5 Fiorentina 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Palermo 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 7 Cagliari 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 8 Novara 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 9 Lazio 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 10 Chievo Verona 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Catania 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 12 Lecce 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 13 Parma 3 1 0 2 3 8 3 14 AS Roma 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 15 Siena 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 16 AC Milan 3 0 2 1 4 6 2 17 Atalanta Bergamo 3 2 1 0 5 3 1 ------------------------- 18 Inter Milan 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 19 Bologna 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 20 Cesena 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 ------------------------- * Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points for match fixing.

1-2: Champions League / EC I

3: Champions League preliminary round

4-5: Europa League

6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)