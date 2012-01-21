Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 Serie A results and standings on Saturday. AS Roma 5 Cesena 1 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Juventus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 19 11 8 0 31 12 41 2 AC Milan 18 11 4 3 37 17 37 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 18 10 5 3 26 13 35 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 18 9 6 3 26 17 33 5 Inter Milan 18 10 2 6 28 19 32 ------------------------- 6 AS Roma 18 9 3 6 28 20 30 ------------------------- 7 Napoli 18 7 7 4 33 20 28 8 Genoa 18 7 3 8 22 29 24 9 Chievo Verona 18 6 5 7 14 20 23 10 Catania 17 5 7 5 20 25 22 11 Cagliari 18 5 7 6 16 18 22 12 Parma 18 6 4 8 24 32 22 13 Fiorentina 18 5 6 7 18 16 21 14 Palermo 18 6 3 9 19 24 21 15 Atalanta Bergamo 19 6 8 5 23 25 20 16 Bologna 18 5 4 9 17 25 19 17 Siena 18 4 6 8 19 19 18 ------------------------- 18 Cesena 19 4 3 12 13 30 15 19 Lecce 18 3 3 12 18 34 12 20 Novara 18 2 6 10 18 35 12 -------------------------
Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Bologna v Parma (1130) Cagliari v Fiorentina (1400) Lecce v Chievo Verona (1400) Novara v AC Milan (1400) Palermo v Genoa (1400) Siena v Napoli (1400) Udinese v Catania (1400) Inter Milan v Lazio (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)