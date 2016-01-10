Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, January 10 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Genoa 2 Bologna 0 Chievo Verona 1 Frosinone 1 Napoli 5 Inter Milan 0 Sassuolo 1 Sampdoria 1 Juventus 2 Torino 0 Empoli 1 Verona 0 Palermo 1 Saturday, January 9 AS Roma 1 AC Milan 1 Carpi 2 Udinese 1 Fiorentina 1 Lazio 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 19 12 5 2 38 15 41 2 Juventus 19 12 3 4 33 15 39 ------------------------- 3 Inter Milan 19 12 3 4 24 12 39 ------------------------- 4 Fiorentina 19 12 2 5 37 19 38 ------------------------- 5 AS Roma 19 9 7 3 36 22 34 ------------------------- 6 Sassuolo 18 8 7 3 23 17 31 ------------------------- 7 Empoli 19 9 3 7 24 23 30 8 AC Milan 19 8 5 6 25 23 29 9 Lazio 19 8 3 8 23 27 27 10 Chievo Verona 19 7 5 7 25 21 26 11 Atalanta Bergamo 19 7 3 9 20 23 24 12 Udinese 19 7 3 9 18 27 24 13 Sampdoria 19 6 5 8 28 30 23 14 Torino 18 6 4 8 22 23 22 15 Bologna 19 7 1 11 20 25 22 16 Palermo 19 6 3 10 19 29 21 17 Genoa 19 5 4 10 19 26 19 ------------------------- 18 Frosinone 19 4 3 12 20 41 15 19 Carpi 19 3 5 11 17 34 14 20 Verona 19 0 8 11 12 31 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.