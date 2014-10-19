Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Parma 0
Cagliari 2 Sampdoria 2
Fiorentina 0 Lazio 2
Inter Milan 2 Napoli 2
Palermo 2 Cesena 1
Torino 1 Udinese 0
Verona 1 AC Milan 3
Saturday, October 18
AS Roma 3 Chievo Verona 0
Sassuolo 1 Juventus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juventus 7 6 1 0 14 3 19
2 AS Roma 7 6 0 1 14 4 18
-------------------------
3 Sampdoria 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
-------------------------
4 AC Milan 7 4 2 1 16 10 14
5 Udinese 7 4 1 2 9 6 13
-------------------------
6 Lazio 7 4 0 3 13 7 12
-------------------------
7 Napoli 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
8 Verona 7 3 2 2 7 8 11
9 Inter Milan 7 2 3 2 13 10 9
10 Fiorentina 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
11 Genoa 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
12 Torino 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
13 Atalanta Bergamo 7 2 1 4 3 8 7
14 Empoli 6 1 3 2 8 8 6
15 Cesena 7 1 3 3 6 12 6
16 Palermo 7 1 3 3 8 15 6
17 Cagliari 7 1 2 4 9 11 5
-------------------------
18 Chievo Verona 7 1 1 5 5 12 4
19 Sassuolo 7 0 4 3 4 13 4
20 Parma 7 1 0 6 11 17 3
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
