UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Bologna 0 Fiorentina 1 Juventus 2 Napoli 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 11 9 0 2 23 8 27 2 AS Roma 10 7 1 2 26 12 22 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 11 6 2 3 20 12 20 ------------------------- 4 AC Milan 10 6 1 3 16 14 19 ------------------------- 5 Lazio 10 5 3 2 20 11 18 ------------------------- 6 Fiorentina 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 ------------------------- 7 Atalanta Bergamo 10 5 1 4 13 13 16 8 Genoa 9 4 3 2 12 7 15 9 Torino 10 4 3 3 20 13 15 10 Chievo Verona 10 4 3 3 11 10 15 11 Inter Milan 10 4 2 4 13 13 14 12 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 16 13 13 Sassuolo 10 4 1 5 13 17 13 14 Cagliari 10 4 1 5 17 23 13 15 Bologna 11 3 4 4 11 15 13 16 Sampdoria 10 3 2 5 11 16 11 17 Pescara 10 1 4 5 9 15 7 ------------------------- 18 Empoli 10 1 3 6 2 13 6 19 Palermo 10 1 3 6 7 19 6 20 Crotone 10 0 2 8 8 21 2 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Atalanta Bergamo v Genoa (1130) AC Milan v Pescara (1400) Crotone v Chievo Verona (1400) Empoli v AS Roma (1400) Lazio v Sassuolo (1400) Sampdoria v Inter Milan (1945) Monday, October 31 Udinese v Torino (1800) Cagliari v Palermo (2000)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.