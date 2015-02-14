Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Palermo 3 Napoli 1 Sassuolo 1 Fiorentina 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 22 16 5 1 47 10 53 2 AS Roma 22 13 7 2 36 17 46 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 23 12 6 5 42 30 42 ------------------------- 4 Fiorentina 23 10 8 5 35 23 38 5 Sampdoria 22 8 11 3 28 24 35 ------------------------- 6 Lazio 22 10 4 8 37 26 34 ------------------------- 7 Palermo 23 8 9 6 37 37 33 8 Genoa 22 8 8 6 30 26 32 9 Torino 22 8 7 7 25 23 31 10 Inter Milan 22 7 8 7 33 29 29 11 AC Milan 22 7 8 7 32 29 29 12 Sassuolo 23 6 11 6 29 33 29 13 Udinese 22 7 7 8 26 30 28 14 Verona 22 6 6 10 24 37 24 15 Empoli 22 4 11 7 21 26 23 16 Atalanta Bergamo 22 5 8 9 19 29 23 17 Chievo Verona 22 5 6 11 16 26 21 ------------------------- 18 Cagliari 22 4 7 11 29 42 19 19 Cesena 22 3 6 13 21 43 15 20 Parma * 22 3 1 18 20 47 9 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 AC Milan v Empoli (1130) AS Roma v Parma (1400) Atalanta Bergamo v Inter Milan (1400) Genoa v Verona (1400) Torino v Cagliari (1400) Udinese v Lazio (1400) Chievo Verona v Sampdoria (1700) Cesena v Juventus (1945)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.