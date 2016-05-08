Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 AS Roma 3 Chievo Verona 0 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Udinese 1 Carpi 1 Lazio 3 Fiorentina 0 Palermo 0 Frosinone 0 Sassuolo 1 Sampdoria 0 Genoa 3 Torino 1 Napoli 2 Verona 2 Juventus 1 Saturday, May 7 Bologna 0 AC Milan 1 Inter Milan 2 Empoli 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 37 28 4 5 70 20 88 2 Napoli 37 24 7 6 76 32 79 ------------------------- 3 AS Roma 37 22 11 4 80 40 77 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 37 20 7 10 49 35 67 ------------------------- 5 Fiorentina 37 17 10 10 56 40 61 ------------------------- 6 Sassuolo 37 15 13 9 46 39 58 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 37 15 12 10 48 40 57 8 Lazio 37 15 9 13 50 48 54 9 Chievo Verona 37 13 10 14 43 45 49 10 Genoa 37 13 7 17 44 46 46 11 Torino 37 12 9 16 51 53 45 12 Empoli 37 11 10 16 38 48 43 13 Atalanta Bergamo 37 10 12 15 39 46 42 14 Bologna 37 11 8 18 33 45 41 15 Sampdoria 37 10 10 17 48 56 40 16 Udinese 37 10 9 18 34 58 39 17 Palermo 37 9 9 19 35 63 36 ------------------------- 18 Carpi 37 8 11 18 35 56 35 R19 Frosinone 37 8 7 22 35 72 31 R20 Verona 37 5 13 19 32 60 28 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0