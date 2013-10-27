Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Bologna 1 Livorno 0 Catania 0 Sassuolo 0 Chievo Verona 1 Fiorentina 2 Juventus 2 Genoa 0 Lazio 2 Cagliari 0 Napoli 2 Torino 0 Parma 3 AC Milan 2 Udinese 0 AS Roma 1 Saturday, October 26 Inter Milan 4 Verona 2 Sampdoria 1 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Roma 9 9 0 0 23 1 27 2 Napoli 9 7 1 1 20 6 22 ------------------------- 3 Juventus 9 7 1 1 18 10 22 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 9 5 3 1 23 11 18 5 Fiorentina 9 5 3 1 19 11 18 ------------------------- 6 Verona 9 5 1 3 18 16 16 ------------------------- 7 Lazio 9 4 2 3 14 12 14 8 Parma 9 3 3 3 16 17 12 9 Atalanta Bergamo 9 4 0 5 11 12 12 10 AC Milan 9 3 2 4 16 16 11 11 Udinese 9 3 1 5 9 10 10 12 Torino 9 2 4 3 13 15 10 13 Cagliari 9 2 4 3 10 14 10 14 Sampdoria 9 2 3 4 9 14 9 15 Livorno 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 16 Genoa 9 2 2 5 8 14 8 17 Catania 9 1 3 5 6 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Bologna 9 1 3 5 10 22 6 19 Sassuolo 9 1 3 5 7 22 6 20 Chievo Verona 9 1 1 7 7 17 4 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.