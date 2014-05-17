Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, May 17 Udinese 3 Sampdoria 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 37 32 3 2 77 23 99 2 AS Roma 37 26 7 4 72 24 85 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 37 22 9 6 72 38 75 ------------------------- 4 Fiorentina 37 19 7 11 63 42 64 5 Inter Milan 37 15 15 7 61 37 60 6 Torino 37 15 11 11 56 46 56 ------------------------- 7 Parma 37 14 13 10 56 46 55 8 AC Milan 37 15 9 13 55 48 54 9 Verona 37 16 6 15 61 63 54 10 Lazio 37 14 11 12 53 54 53 11 Atalanta Bergamo 37 15 5 17 42 49 50 12 Sampdoria 38 12 9 17 48 62 45 13 Udinese 38 12 8 18 46 57 44 14 Genoa 37 10 11 16 40 50 41 15 Cagliari 37 9 12 16 34 50 39 16 Sassuolo 37 9 7 21 42 70 34 17 Chievo Verona 37 9 6 22 32 53 33 ------------------------- R18 Catania 37 7 8 22 32 65 29 R19 Bologna 37 5 14 18 28 57 29 R20 Livorno 37 6 7 24 39 75 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 18 Catania v Atalanta Bergamo (1300) Genoa v AS Roma (1300) Juventus v Cagliari (1300) AC Milan v Sassuolo (1845) Chievo Verona v Inter Milan (1845) Fiorentina v Torino (1845) Lazio v Bologna (1845) Napoli v Verona (1845) Parma v Livorno (1845)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.