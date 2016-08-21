Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 AC Milan 3 Torino 2 Atalanta Bergamo 3 Lazio 4 Bologna 1 Crotone 0 Chievo Verona 2 Inter Milan 0 Empoli 0 Sampdoria 1 Genoa 3 Cagliari 1 Palermo 0 Sassuolo 1 Pescara 2 Napoli 2 Saturday, August 20 AS Roma 4 Udinese 0 Juventus 2 Fiorentina 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Roma 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Genoa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Chievo Verona 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 ------------------------- 5 AC Milan 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 6 Juventus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Bologna 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Sampdoria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Sassuolo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 10 Napoli 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Pescara 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 12 Atalanta Bergamo 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 13 Torino 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 14 Fiorentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Crotone 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Empoli 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Palermo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 18 Cagliari 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 19 Inter Milan 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Udinese 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)