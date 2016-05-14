May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 AC Milan 1 AS Roma 3 Juventus 5 Sampdoria 0 Napoli 4 Frosinone 0 Sassuolo 3 Inter Milan 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 38 29 4 5 75 20 91 2 Napoli 38 25 7 6 80 32 82 ------------------------- 3 AS Roma 38 23 11 4 83 41 80 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 38 20 7 11 50 38 67 ------------------------- 5 Fiorentina 37 17 10 10 56 40 61 ------------------------- 6 Sassuolo 38 16 13 9 49 40 61 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 38 15 12 11 49 43 57 8 Lazio 37 15 9 13 50 48 54 9 Chievo Verona 37 13 10 14 43 45 49 10 Genoa 37 13 7 17 44 46 46 11 Torino 37 12 9 16 51 53 45 12 Empoli 37 11 10 16 38 48 43 13 Atalanta Bergamo 37 10 12 15 39 46 42 14 Bologna 37 11 8 18 33 45 41 15 Sampdoria 38 10 10 18 48 61 40 16 Udinese 37 10 9 18 34 58 39 17 Palermo 37 9 9 19 35 63 36 ------------------------- 18 Carpi 37 8 11 18 35 56 35 R19 Frosinone 38 8 7 23 35 76 31 R20 Verona 37 5 13 19 32 60 28 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Chievo Verona v Bologna (1600) Empoli v Torino (1600) Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo (1600) Lazio v Fiorentina (1845) Palermo v Verona (1845) Udinese v Carpi (1845)