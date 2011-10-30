Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from Serie A on Sunday
Bologna 3 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Cagliari 0 Lazio 3 Fiorentina 1 Genoa 0 Lecce 1 Novara 1 Parma 2 Cesena 0 Siena 4 Chievo Verona 1 Udinese 1 Palermo 0
Saturday, October 29 AS Roma 2 AC Milan 3 Catania 2 Napoli 1 Inter Milan 1 Juventus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 9 5 4 0 15 7 19 2 Udinese 9 5 3 1 11 3 18 ------------------------- 3 Lazio 9 5 3 1 15 8 18 ------------------------- 4 AC Milan 9 5 2 2 19 14 17 5 Napoli 9 4 2 3 13 7 14 ------------------------- 6 Catania 9 3 5 1 12 12 14 ------------------------- 7 Siena 9 3 4 2 11 6 13 8 Palermo 9 4 1 4 11 11 13 9 Cagliari 9 3 4 2 9 9 13 10 Fiorentina 9 3 3 3 10 8 12 11 Genoa 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 12 Parma 9 4 0 5 12 17 12 13 AS Roma 9 3 2 4 11 11 11 14 Bologna 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 15 Atalanta Bergamo 9 4 3 2 12 12 9 16 Chievo Verona 9 2 3 4 7 11 9 17 Inter Milan 9 2 2 5 11 16 8 ------------------------- 18 Novara 9 1 4 4 12 17 7 19 Lecce 9 1 2 6 7 16 5 20 Cesena 9 0 3 6 3 12 3 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0