Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 AC Milan 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Empoli 2 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1 AS Roma 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 17 14 0 3 36 14 42 2 AS Roma 17 11 2 4 36 17 35 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 17 10 3 4 27 20 33 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 16 9 4 3 32 15 31 ------------------------- 5 Lazio 16 9 4 3 29 17 31 ------------------------- 6 Atalanta Bergamo 17 9 2 6 25 20 29 ------------------------- 7 Fiorentina 16 7 5 4 24 18 26 8 Torino 16 7 4 5 32 22 25 9 Inter Milan 16 7 3 6 24 21 24 10 Genoa 16 6 5 5 18 17 23 11 Chievo Verona 16 6 4 6 16 16 22 12 Sampdoria 16 6 4 6 20 22 22 13 Udinese 16 6 3 7 22 24 21 14 Cagliari 17 6 2 9 23 39 20 15 Sassuolo 16 5 2 9 21 28 17 16 Bologna 16 4 5 7 14 22 17 17 Empoli 17 3 5 9 9 24 14 ------------------------- 18 Crotone 16 2 3 11 14 30 9 19 Pescara 16 1 5 10 13 29 8 20 Palermo 16 1 3 12 11 31 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Sassuolo v Inter Milan (1130) Chievo Verona v Sampdoria (1400) Napoli v Torino (1400) Pescara v Bologna (1400) Udinese v Crotone (1400) Genoa v Palermo (1945) Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)