Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 AC Milan 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Empoli 2 Cagliari 0 Juventus 1 AS Roma 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 17 14 0 3 36 14 42 2 AS Roma 17 11 2 4 36 17 35 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 17 10 3 4 27 20 33 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 16 9 4 3 32 15 31 ------------------------- 5 Lazio 16 9 4 3 29 17 31 ------------------------- 6 Atalanta Bergamo 17 9 2 6 25 20 29 ------------------------- 7 Fiorentina 16 7 5 4 24 18 26 8 Torino 16 7 4 5 32 22 25 9 Inter Milan 16 7 3 6 24 21 24 10 Genoa 16 6 5 5 18 17 23 11 Chievo Verona 16 6 4 6 16 16 22 12 Sampdoria 16 6 4 6 20 22 22 13 Udinese 16 6 3 7 22 24 21 14 Cagliari 17 6 2 9 23 39 20 15 Sassuolo 16 5 2 9 21 28 17 16 Bologna 16 4 5 7 14 22 17 17 Empoli 17 3 5 9 9 24 14 ------------------------- 18 Crotone 16 2 3 11 14 30 9 19 Pescara 16 1 5 10 13 29 8 20 Palermo 16 1 3 12 11 31 6 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Sassuolo v Inter Milan (1130) Chievo Verona v Sampdoria (1400) Napoli v Torino (1400) Pescara v Bologna (1400) Udinese v Crotone (1400) Genoa v Palermo (1945) Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------