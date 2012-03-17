UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Serie A on Saturday Fiorentina 0 Juventus 5 Parma 0 AC Milan 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AC Milan 28 18 6 4 57 22 60 2 Juventus 28 14 14 0 44 17 56 ------------------------- 3 Lazio 27 14 6 7 42 33 48 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 27 12 10 5 50 28 46 5 Udinese 27 13 7 7 37 24 46 ------------------------- 6 AS Roma 27 12 5 10 40 33 41 ------------------------- 7 Inter Milan 27 12 4 11 38 36 40 8 Catania 27 9 11 7 35 35 38 9 Bologna 27 9 8 10 29 31 35 10 Palermo 27 10 4 13 39 44 34 11 Chievo Verona 27 9 7 11 22 33 34 12 Atalanta Bergamo 27 9 12 6 31 29 33 13 Genoa 27 9 6 12 35 48 33 14 Siena 27 8 8 11 32 28 32 15 Fiorentina 28 8 8 12 27 33 32 16 Cagliari 27 7 10 10 26 35 31 17 Parma 28 7 10 11 33 44 31 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 27 6 7 14 30 44 25 19 Novara 27 4 8 15 22 46 20 20 Cesena 27 4 5 18 16 42 17 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Cagliari v Cesena (1130) Bologna v Chievo Verona (1400) Catania v Lazio (1400) Inter Milan v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Lecce v Palermo (1400) Siena v Novara (1400) Udinese v Napoli (1945) Monday, March 19 AS Roma v Genoa (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.