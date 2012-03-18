Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Serie A on Sunday. Bologna 2 Chievo Verona 2 Cagliari 3 Cesena 0 Catania 1 Lazio 0 Inter Milan 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Lecce 1 Palermo 1 Siena 0 Novara 2 Udinese 2 Napoli 2 Saturday, March 17 Fiorentina 0 Juventus 5 Parma 0 AC Milan 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AC Milan 28 18 6 4 57 22 60 2 Juventus 28 14 14 0 44 17 56 ------------------------- 3 Lazio 28 14 6 8 42 34 48 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 28 12 11 5 52 30 47 5 Udinese 28 13 8 7 39 26 47 ------------------------- 6 AS Roma 27 12 5 10 40 33 41 ------------------------- 7 Inter Milan 28 12 5 11 38 36 41 8 Catania 28 10 11 7 36 35 41 9 Bologna 28 9 9 10 31 33 36 10 Palermo 28 10 5 13 40 45 35 11 Chievo Verona 28 9 8 11 24 35 35 12 Atalanta Bergamo 28 9 13 6 31 29 34 13 Cagliari 28 8 10 10 29 35 34 14 Genoa 27 9 6 12 35 48 33 15 Siena 28 8 8 12 32 30 32 16 Fiorentina 28 8 8 12 27 33 32 17 Parma 28 7 10 11 33 44 31 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 28 6 8 14 31 45 26 19 Novara 28 5 8 15 24 46 23 20 Cesena 28 4 5 19 16 45 17 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 AS Roma v Genoa (1945)
