Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 20 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Empoli 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 17 14 0 3 36 14 42 2 AS Roma 17 11 2 4 36 17 35 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 17 10 4 3 37 18 34 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 17 10 4 3 32 18 34 ------------------------- 5 AC Milan 17 10 3 4 27 20 33 ------------------------- 6 Atalanta Bergamo 18 10 2 6 27 21 32 ------------------------- 7 Inter Milan 17 8 3 6 25 21 27 8 Fiorentina 17 7 5 5 25 21 26 9 Torino 17 7 4 6 35 27 25 10 Chievo Verona 17 7 4 6 18 17 25 11 Udinese 17 7 3 7 24 24 24 12 Genoa 17 6 5 6 21 21 23 13 Sampdoria 17 6 4 7 21 24 22 14 Bologna 17 5 5 7 17 22 20 15 Cagliari 17 6 2 9 23 39 20 16 Sassuolo 17 5 2 10 21 29 17 17 Empoli 18 3 5 10 10 26 14 ------------------------- 18 Crotone 17 2 3 12 14 32 9 19 Palermo 17 2 3 12 15 34 9 20 Pescara 17 1 5 11 13 32 8 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 21 Inter Milan v Lazio (1945) Thursday, December 22 AS Roma v Chievo Verona (1945) Cagliari v Sassuolo (1945) Fiorentina v Napoli (1945) Palermo v Pescara (1945) Sampdoria v Udinese (1945) Torino v Genoa (1945)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.