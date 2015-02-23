Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Cagliari 1 Inter Milan 2 Napoli 2 Sassuolo 0 Sunday, February 22 AC Milan 2 Cesena 0 Empoli 3 Chievo Verona 0 Fiorentina 1 Torino 1 Lazio 2 Palermo 1 Parma Udinese Postponed Verona 1 AS Roma 1 Friday, February 20 Juventus 2 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 24 17 6 1 51 13 57 2 AS Roma 24 13 9 2 37 18 48 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 24 13 6 5 44 30 45 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 24 12 4 8 40 27 40 5 Fiorentina 24 10 9 5 36 24 39 ------------------------- 6 Genoa 23 9 8 6 35 28 35 ------------------------- 7 Sampdoria 23 8 11 4 29 26 35 8 Inter Milan 24 9 8 7 39 31 35 9 AC Milan 24 8 9 7 35 30 33 10 Torino 24 8 9 7 27 25 33 11 Palermo 24 8 9 7 38 39 33 12 Sassuolo 24 6 11 7 29 35 29 13 Udinese 23 7 7 9 26 31 28 14 Empoli 24 5 12 7 25 27 27 15 Verona 24 6 7 11 27 43 25 16 Chievo Verona 24 6 6 12 18 30 24 17 Atalanta Bergamo 24 5 8 11 21 35 23 ------------------------- 18 Cagliari 24 4 8 12 31 45 20 19 Cesena 24 3 7 14 23 47 16 20 Parma * 23 3 2 18 20 47 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 22 Parma v Udinese (1400) Postponed
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.