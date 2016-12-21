Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 21
Hertha Berlin 2 Marvin Plattenhardt 53, Salomon Kalou 66
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,912
- - -
Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 21
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Wendell 43
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Markus Suttner 53
Freiburg 2 Florian Niederlechner 34pen,41
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 13,904
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Sandro Wagner 26
Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 87
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,076
- - -
Bayern Munich 3 Thiago 17, Xabi Alonso 25, Robert Lewandowski 45pen
RB Leipzig 0
Red Card: Emil Forsberg 30
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Tuesday, December 20
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Thorgan Hazard 52
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Daniel Caligiuri 3, Mario Gomez 57
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 47,067
- - -
Hamburg SV 2 Nicolai Mueller 60, Bobby Wood 82
Missed penalty: Johan Djourou 76
Schalke 04 1 Donis Avdijaj 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,789
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Branimir Hrgota 18,85, Aymen Barkok 75
Mainz 0
Red Card: Jhon Cordoba 55
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,500
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 1 Ousmane Dembele 47
FC Augsburg 1 Ji Dong-Won 33
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 81,360
- - -