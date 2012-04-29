Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Serie A on Sunday. Atalanta Bergamo 2 Fiorentina 0 Bologna 3 Genoa 2 Inter Milan 2 Cesena 1 Lecce 1 Parma 2 Novara 0 Juventus 4 Siena 1 AC Milan 4 Udinese 2 Lazio 0 Saturday, April 28 AS Roma 2 Napoli 2 Cagliari 0 Chievo Verona 0 Palermo 1 Catania 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 35 21 14 0 62 18 77 2 AC Milan 35 22 8 5 68 28 74 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 35 15 10 10 47 35 55 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 35 14 13 8 62 43 55 5 Lazio 35 16 7 12 50 45 55 ------------------------- 6 Inter Milan 35 16 7 12 52 47 55 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 35 15 6 14 55 50 51 8 Catania 35 11 14 10 45 47 47 9 Parma 35 12 11 12 48 52 47 10 Atalanta Bergamo 35 13 13 9 40 36 46 11 Bologna 35 11 12 12 38 42 45 12 Chievo Verona 35 11 11 13 30 41 44 13 Siena 35 11 10 14 43 40 43 14 Palermo 35 11 9 15 48 54 42 15 Cagliari 35 10 12 13 36 42 42 16 Fiorentina 35 10 11 14 34 41 41 17 Genoa 35 9 9 17 46 66 36 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 35 8 11 16 39 53 35 19 Novara 35 6 10 19 29 61 28 R20 Cesena 35 4 10 21 22 53 22 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.