May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Juventus 38 27 6 5 71 24 87 2 Napoli 37 23 9 5 72 34 78 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 37 20 9 8 65 38 69 ------------------------- 4 Fiorentina 37 20 7 10 67 43 67 5 Udinese 37 17 12 8 54 43 63 ------------------------- 6 Lazio 37 18 7 12 51 41 61 ------------------------- 7 AS Roma 37 17 8 12 69 55 59 8 Catania 37 15 10 12 48 44 55 9 Inter Milan 37 16 6 15 53 52 54 10 Parma 37 12 10 15 42 45 46 11 Chievo Verona 37 12 8 17 35 50 44 12 Cagliari 37 11 11 15 42 55 44 13 Bologna 37 11 10 16 46 52 43 14 Sampdoria 38 11 10 17 43 51 42 15 Atalanta Bergamo 37 11 8 18 37 54 39 16 Torino 37 8 15 14 44 53 38 17 Genoa 37 8 13 16 38 52 37 ------------------------- R18 Palermo 37 6 14 17 33 51 32 R19 Siena 37 9 9 19 35 55 30 R20 Pescara 37 6 4 27 26 79 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated Note: Siena deducted 6 points. Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 2 points. Note: Torino deducted 1 point. Note: Sampdoria deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Atalanta Bergamo v Chievo Verona (1300) Bologna v Genoa (1300) AS Roma v Napoli (1845) Cagliari v Lazio (1845) Inter Milan v Udinese (1845) Palermo v Parma (1845) Pescara v Fiorentina (1845) Siena v AC Milan (1845) Torino v Catania (1845)