Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 21 12 9 0 33 13 45 2 AC Milan 22 13 5 4 43 19 44 ------------------------- 3 Udinese 22 12 5 5 33 20 41 ------------------------- 4 Lazio 22 11 6 5 34 22 39 5 Inter Milan 22 11 3 8 34 29 36 ------------------------- 6 AS Roma 22 10 5 7 36 26 35 ------------------------- 7 Napoli 22 7 10 5 36 24 31 8 Palermo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31 9 Genoa 21 9 3 9 31 38 30 10 Fiorentina 21 7 7 7 23 19 28 11 Parma 21 7 6 8 27 34 27 12 Cagliari 22 6 9 7 20 23 27 13 Chievo Verona 22 7 6 9 19 28 27 14 Catania 20 5 9 6 23 29 24 15 Atalanta Bergamo 21 7 8 6 25 27 23 16 Bologna 21 5 7 9 18 26 22 17 Siena 21 4 8 9 21 22 20 ------------------------- 18 Lecce 22 4 5 13 22 38 17 19 Cesena 21 4 4 13 13 31 16 20 Novara 22 2 7 13 19 42 13 ------------------------- Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Next fixtures (times GMT):

Thursday: Lazio v Cesena (1945)

Saturday: Udinese v AC Milan (1700) Cagliari v Palermo (1945)

Sunday: Atalanta Bergamo v Lecce (1400) Catania v Genoa (1400) Inter Milan v Novara (1400) Parma v Fiorentina (1400) Bologna v Juventus (1945)

Monday: Napoli v Chievo Verona (1945) Siena v AS Roma (1945)

