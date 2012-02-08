Feb 8 Result and standings from a Serie A soccer
match on Wednesday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost,
goals for, goals against, points):
Catania 1 AS Roma 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Juventus 21 12 9 0 33 13 45
2 AC Milan 22 13 5 4 43 19 44
-------------------------
3 Udinese 22 12 5 5 33 20 41
-------------------------
4 Lazio 22 11 6 5 34 22 39
5 Inter Milan 22 11 3 8 34 29 36
-------------------------
6 AS Roma 22 10 5 7 36 26 35
-------------------------
7 Napoli 22 7 10 5 36 24 31
8 Palermo 22 9 4 9 32 32 31
9 Genoa 21 9 3 9 31 38 30
10 Fiorentina 21 7 7 7 23 19 28
11 Parma 21 7 6 8 27 34 27
12 Cagliari 22 6 9 7 20 23 27
13 Chievo Verona 22 7 6 9 19 28 27
14 Catania 20 5 9 6 23 29 24
15 Atalanta Bergamo 21 7 8 6 25 27 23
16 Bologna 21 5 7 9 18 26 22
17 Siena 21 4 8 9 21 22 20
-------------------------
18 Lecce 22 4 5 13 22 38 17
19 Cesena 21 4 4 13 13 31 16
20 Novara 22 2 7 13 19 42 13
-------------------------
Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next fixtures (times GMT):
Thursday:
Lazio v Cesena (1945)
Saturday:
Udinese v AC Milan (1700)
Cagliari v Palermo (1945)
Sunday:
Atalanta Bergamo v Lecce (1400)
Catania v Genoa (1400)
Inter Milan v Novara (1400)
Parma v Fiorentina (1400)
Bologna v Juventus (1945)
Monday:
Napoli v Chievo Verona (1945)
Siena v AS Roma (1945)
