Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 AC Milan 1 Torino 1 Bologna 0 Udinese 2 Cagliari 1 Fiorentina 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 21 18 2 1 51 15 56 2 AS Roma 21 15 5 1 45 11 50 ------------------------- 3 Napoli 21 13 5 3 44 23 44 ------------------------- 4 Fiorentina 22 12 5 5 40 24 41 5 Inter Milan 21 8 9 4 38 24 33 ------------------------- 6 Torino 22 8 9 5 35 28 33 ------------------------- 7 Parma 21 8 8 5 32 27 32 8 Verona 21 10 2 9 35 34 32 9 AC Milan 22 7 8 7 35 32 29 10 Lazio 21 7 7 7 27 29 28 11 Genoa 21 7 6 8 23 27 27 12 Atalanta Bergamo 21 7 3 11 21 30 24 13 Cagliari 22 5 9 8 21 31 24 14 Udinese 22 7 2 13 22 32 23 15 Sampdoria 21 5 7 9 25 32 22 16 Chievo Verona 21 4 6 11 16 27 18 17 Bologna 22 3 9 10 20 38 18 ------------------------- 18 Sassuolo 21 4 5 12 22 46 17 19 Livorno 21 4 4 13 19 37 16 20 Catania 21 3 5 13 13 37 14 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 AS Roma v Parma (1400) Atalanta Bergamo v Napoli (1400) Catania v Livorno (1400) Chievo Verona v Lazio (1400) Sassuolo v Verona (1400) Juventus v Inter Milan (1945) Monday, February 3 Genoa v Sampdoria (1945)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8