PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Catania 1 AC Milan 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 14 10 2 2 29 10 32 2 Napoli 14 9 3 2 23 11 30 ------------------------- 3 Fiorentina 14 8 4 2 25 12 28 ------------------------- 4 Inter Milan 14 9 1 4 26 16 28 5 Lazio 14 8 2 4 22 17 26 ------------------------- 6 AS Roma 14 7 2 5 31 23 23 ------------------------- 7 AC Milan 15 6 3 6 24 19 21 8 Parma 14 5 5 4 17 18 20 9 Catania 15 5 4 6 19 23 19 10 Atalanta Bergamo 14 6 2 6 14 20 18 11 Sampdoria 14 5 2 7 17 19 16 12 Udinese 14 3 7 4 18 23 16 13 Cagliari 14 4 4 6 13 20 16 14 Torino 14 3 7 4 15 14 15 15 Palermo 14 3 5 6 14 21 14 16 Genoa 14 3 3 8 14 22 12 17 Chievo Verona 14 3 3 8 13 25 12 ------------------------- 18 Siena 14 4 5 5 13 14 11 19 Bologna 14 3 2 9 15 19 11 20 Pescara 14 3 2 9 9 25 11 ------------------------- Note: Sampdoria deducted 1 point. Note: Siena deducted 6 points. Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 2 points. Note: Torino deducted 1 point. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Juventus v Torino (1945) Sunday, December 2 Napoli v Pescara (1130) Bologna v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Genoa v Chievo Verona (1400) Inter Milan v Palermo (1400) Lazio v Parma (1400) Siena v AS Roma (1400) Udinese v Cagliari (1400) Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1945)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.