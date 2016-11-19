Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Chievo Verona 1 Cagliari 0 Juventus 3 Pescara 0 Udinese 1 Napoli 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 13 11 0 2 28 9 33 2 AS Roma 12 8 2 2 29 12 26 ------------------------- 3 AC Milan 12 8 1 3 19 15 25 ------------------------- 4 Napoli 13 7 3 3 23 14 24 ------------------------- 5 Lazio 12 6 4 2 23 13 22 ------------------------- 6 Atalanta Bergamo 12 7 1 4 19 13 22 ------------------------- 7 Torino 12 5 4 3 27 16 19 8 Chievo Verona 13 5 3 5 13 14 18 9 Fiorentina 11 4 5 2 14 11 17 10 Inter Milan 12 5 2 5 16 14 17 11 Genoa 11 4 4 3 13 11 16 12 Cagliari 13 5 1 7 20 30 16 13 Sampdoria 12 4 3 5 13 17 15 14 Udinese 13 4 3 6 17 21 15 15 Bologna 12 3 4 5 11 18 13 16 Sassuolo 12 4 1 7 14 22 13 17 Empoli 12 2 4 6 6 13 10 ------------------------- 18 Pescara 13 1 4 8 9 23 7 19 Palermo 12 1 3 8 9 23 6 20 Crotone 12 1 2 9 10 24 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Sampdoria v Sassuolo (1130) Atalanta Bergamo v AS Roma (1400) Bologna v Palermo (1400) Crotone v Torino (1400) Empoli v Fiorentina (1400) Lazio v Genoa (1400) AC Milan v Inter Milan (1945)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.