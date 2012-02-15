Feb 15 Serie A results and standings
on Wednesday
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Genoa 0
Parma 0 Juventus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AC Milan 23 14 5 4 45 20 47
2 Juventus 22 12 10 0 33 13 46
-------------------------
3 Lazio 23 12 6 5 37 24 42
-------------------------
4 Udinese 23 12 5 6 34 22 41
5 Inter Milan 23 11 3 9 34 30 36
-------------------------
6 AS Roma 23 10 5 8 36 27 35
-------------------------
7 Napoli 23 8 10 5 38 24 34
8 Palermo 23 9 4 10 33 34 31
9 Cagliari 23 7 9 7 22 24 30
10 Genoa 23 9 3 11 31 43 30
11 Fiorentina 21 7 7 7 23 19 28
12 Parma 22 7 7 8 27 34 28
13 Catania 21 6 9 6 27 29 27
14 Atalanta Bergamo 23 8 9 6 26 27 27
15 Chievo Verona 23 7 6 10 19 30 27
16 Siena 22 5 8 9 22 22 23
17 Bologna 21 5 7 9 18 26 22
-------------------------
18 Lecce 23 4 6 13 22 38 18
19 Cesena 22 4 4 14 15 34 16
20 Novara 23 3 7 13 20 42 16
-------------------------
Note: Atalanta Bergamo deducted 6 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation