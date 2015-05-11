May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Genoa 5 Torino 1
Sunday, May 10
Cesena 2 Sassuolo 3
Chievo Verona 2 Verona 2
Empoli 2 Fiorentina 3
Lazio 1 Inter Milan 2
Palermo 2 Atalanta Bergamo 3
Parma 2 Napoli 2
Udinese 1 Sampdoria 4
Saturday, May 9
AC Milan 2 AS Roma 1
Juventus 1 Cagliari 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Juventus 35 24 8 3 65 20 80
2 AS Roma 35 17 13 5 49 27 64
-------------------------
3 Lazio 35 19 6 10 65 34 63
-------------------------
4 Napoli 35 17 9 9 64 45 60
-------------------------
5 Fiorentina 35 15 10 10 52 44 55
6 Sampdoria 35 13 15 7 45 38 54
-------------------------
7 Genoa 35 14 11 10 54 41 53
8 Inter Milan 35 13 13 9 52 40 52
9 Torino 35 12 12 11 41 42 48
10 AC Milan 35 11 13 11 48 46 46
11 Palermo 35 10 13 12 48 51 43
12 Chievo Verona 35 10 12 13 27 35 42
13 Empoli 35 8 17 10 41 45 41
14 Udinese 35 10 11 14 39 49 41
15 Verona 35 10 11 14 43 60 41
16 Sassuolo 35 9 13 13 42 54 40
17 Atalanta Bergamo 35 7 15 13 35 49 36
-------------------------
18 Cagliari 35 6 10 19 43 64 28
R19 Cesena 35 4 12 19 34 64 24
R20 Parma * 35 6 6 23 29 68 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Deducted 7 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation